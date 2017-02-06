US 219 Project In Maryland Gets Public Hearing

GRANTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — State transportation officials are airing some ideas for improving U.S. 219 in far western Maryland.

The public hearing Monday night in Grantsville is an opportunity for people to review alternatives and make comments on plans involving an Interstate 68 interchange and about 1.4 miles of U.S. 219 between I-68 and the Pennsylvania border.

Planners say the proposed changes would create easy connections to a proposed industrial park and residential development east of Grantsville.

It’s part of a larger effort to widen U.S. 219 into a four-lane highway between I-68 and Meyersdale, Pennsylvania.

