Vinny & Haynie Recap Super Bowl LI: ‘Falcons Gave It Away’

Vinny and Haynie recap Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots.

The Patriots pulled off one of the most remarkable comebacks in Super Bowl history, in the first overtime in Super Bowl history, to win their fifth Lombardi Trophy.

Vinny blames Kyle Shanahan for the loss. “That was idiotic! Just because they lost a yard on the first down. It’s just a 40-yard field goal and you’ve got a great kicker. Stupid. You gave it away,” said Vinny.

It was a one-score game when Brady found Danny Amendola to his left from six yards out and James White scored the two-point conversion. But Atlanta’s next possession, when Matt Ryan got the Falcons as far as the Patriots 22-yard line with the help of Julio Jones was when it all changed. A field goal would have made it a two-score game inside of the final four minutes in Atlanta’s favor.

But, Ryan threw an incompletion and the Falcons were forced to punt, leaving Brady 3:38 left to tie the game.

Tune in to hear the guys break down the rest of the plays that led to the Patriots winning the game.