BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Vice President Mike Pence was at Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots, but he wasn’t alone.

Pence brought along with him two servicemen.

One who supports the Falcons, and another who is a Patriots fan.

En route to Houston for Super Bowl LI. Our traveling group includes a serviceman who supports the @AtlantaFalcons & one for the @Patriots. pic.twitter.com/yolh60jvSV — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 5, 2017

While he was at the Super Bowl, he also visited with former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara.

It's a great honor to visit with Former President @GeorgeHWBush & Barbara Bush. Their service to our nation 🇺🇸 is an inspiration to us all. pic.twitter.com/apjzKIwTnr — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 6, 2017

