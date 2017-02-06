Weather Blog: Lots Of Sunshine And Unseasonably Warm Temps

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It is absolutely gorgeous outside Monday afternoon, with abundant sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures. It certainly doesn’t feel like early February!
The mild trend continues Tuesday with a few showers possible and a gusty southerly flow. We will keep the chances for showers around through Thursday morning.
As colder air works it’s way in Wednesday night, it is possible that some showers may mix over to snow for a period of time into Thursday morning. This is something that we are keeping a close eye on. Colder temps on tap for Thursday and Friday… but not for long as it will feel spring-like again as we head into next weekend.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook