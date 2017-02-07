8 Quarterbacks Who Make More Money Than Tom Brady

MEET BABY MAIAH: WJZ Anchor Linh Bui And Her Husband Alan Introduce Their New Baby Girl | See Adorable Photos of Baby Bui

February 7, 2017 3:19 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may be the “greatest of all time” after last week’s Super Bowl, but he sure isn’t getting paid like it.

Here is a list of eight NFL quarterbacks who make more than the Super Bowl MVP.

Carson Palmer, Arizona Cardinals

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 24: Quarterback Carson Palmer #3 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 24, 2016 in Seattle, Washington.

(Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Average Annual Salary: $24,350,000

Palmer makes $3.85 million more per year than Tom Brady.

Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 20: Joe Flacco #5 of the Baltimore Ravens drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Arlington, Texas.

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Average Annual Salary: $23,133,333

Joe Flacco signed a 3 year, $66,400,000 contract with the Baltimore Ravens, including a $40,000,000 signing bonus, $44,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $22,133,333.

Philip Rivers, San Diego Chargers

SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Philip Rivers #17 of the San Diego Chargers passes the ball during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Qualcomm Stadium on November 13, 2016 in San Diego, California.

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Average Annual Salary: $20,812,500

Philip Rivers signed a 4 year, $83,250,000 contract with the San Diego Chargers, including a $22,500,000 signing bonus, $65,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $20,812,500. In 2017, Rivers will earn a base salary of $14,000,000.

Eli Manning, New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 11: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on December 11, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Average Annual Salary: $21,000,000

Manning was second among NFL players on Forbes’ 2016 highest-paid athletes list after signing a contract extension that included a $31 million signing bonus. Forbes estimated his salary/earnings as $37 million and his total pay at $45 million. It landed Manning No. 13 overall on last year’s list.

Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 11: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass during the game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 11, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Average Annual Salary: $24,594,000

Luck makes almost $4 million more a year than Brady without a Super Bowl title to show for it.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons looks to pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Average Annual Salary: $20,750,000

In October 2016, he set an NFL record for most consecutive games with at least 200 passing yards with 46 straight games. Ryan was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year and the NFL Most Valuable Player for the 2016 season.

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 23: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks drops back to pass during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October 23, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals and Seahawks tied 6-6.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Average Annual Salary: $21,900,000

Wilson has won more games than any other NFL quarterback in his first four seasons. He was ranked 17th on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2016.

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers 

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 19: Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers scrambles with the ball against the Washington Redskins in the second quarter at FedExField on December 19, 2016 in Landover, Maryland.

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Average Annual Salary: $20,760,000

Cam Newton signed a 5 year, $103,800,000 contract with the Carolina Panthers, including a $22,500,000 signing bonus and $60,000,000 guaranteed. Newton will earn a base salary of $13,166,666, a signing bonus of $10,000,000 and a workout bonus of $500,000 this year.

