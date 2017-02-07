8 Quarterbacks Who Make More Money Than Tom Brady

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may be the “greatest of all time” after last week’s Super Bowl, but he sure isn’t getting paid like it.

Here is a list of eight NFL quarterbacks who make more than the Super Bowl MVP.

Carson Palmer, Arizona Cardinals

Average Annual Salary: $24,350,000

Palmer makes $3.85 million more per year than Tom Brady.

Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens

Average Annual Salary: $23,133,333

Joe Flacco signed a 3 year, $66,400,000 contract with the Baltimore Ravens, including a $40,000,000 signing bonus, $44,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $22,133,333.

Philip Rivers, San Diego Chargers

Average Annual Salary: $20,812,500

Philip Rivers signed a 4 year, $83,250,000 contract with the San Diego Chargers, including a $22,500,000 signing bonus, $65,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $20,812,500. In 2017, Rivers will earn a base salary of $14,000,000.

Eli Manning, New York Giants

Average Annual Salary: $21,000,000

Manning was second among NFL players on Forbes’ 2016 highest-paid athletes list after signing a contract extension that included a $31 million signing bonus. Forbes estimated his salary/earnings as $37 million and his total pay at $45 million. It landed Manning No. 13 overall on last year’s list.

Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

Average Annual Salary: $24,594,000

Luck makes almost $4 million more a year than Brady without a Super Bowl title to show for it.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Average Annual Salary: $20,750,000

In October 2016, he set an NFL record for most consecutive games with at least 200 passing yards with 46 straight games. Ryan was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year and the NFL Most Valuable Player for the 2016 season.

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Average Annual Salary: $21,900,000

Wilson has won more games than any other NFL quarterback in his first four seasons. He was ranked 17th on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2016.

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Average Annual Salary: $20,760,000

Cam Newton signed a 5 year, $103,800,000 contract with the Carolina Panthers, including a $22,500,000 signing bonus and $60,000,000 guaranteed. Newton will earn a base salary of $13,166,666, a signing bonus of $10,000,000 and a workout bonus of $500,000 this year.

