Authorities Investigating Morning Homicide In Harford County

February 7, 2017 11:43 AM
Filed Under: Harford County Sheriff's Office

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the homicide of a 28-year-old woman in Bel Air Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office reports they got multiple calls just before 6 a.m., about shots fired in the 200 block of Clarkes Ridge Court.

Responding deputies found a dead woman in front of the homes on Clarkes Ridge Court.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Deputies searched the area, but were unable to find a suspect or anything suspicious. No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tammy Burns at (410) 836-5043.

If the information provided leads to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

