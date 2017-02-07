Baltimore Ranks No. 73 On US News Best Places To Live Rankings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. News & World Report released their annual “Best Places to Live” rankings, and Baltimore was ranked as number 73. The city ranked ahead of New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia.
The ranking analyzed the 100 most populous metro areas, and took into account such factors as: Job market index, value Index, quality of life index, desirability index, and net migration.
Charm City ranked 14th for cities that have a population of more than 2.5 million. The city had an overall average score of 6.3, with the lowest scores in desirability and quality of life.
Washington D.C. was number four on the list.
