Baltimore Sets New Record High Temperature Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charm City has seen a roller coaster of temperatures recently, and on Tuesday, the city saw a more than 100-year-old record high temperature fall.
The previous record high temperature for February 7 was 64° back in 1904, but temperatures have already reached 65° at BWI airport.
The unseasonably high temperature are expected to continue Wednesday, before the up and down temperatures continue, with highs in the 30s for Thursday and Friday.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook