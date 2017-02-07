MEET BABY MAIAH: WJZ Anchor Linh Bui And Her Husband Alan Introduce Their New Baby Girl | See Adorable Photos of Baby Bui

Baltimore Sets New Record High Temperature Tuesday

February 7, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: Record High Temperatures

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charm City has seen a roller coaster of temperatures recently, and on Tuesday, the city saw a more than 100-year-old record high temperature fall.

The previous record high temperature for February 7 was 64° back in 1904, but temperatures have already reached 65° at BWI airport.

 

The unseasonably high temperature are expected to continue Wednesday, before the up and down temperatures continue, with highs in the 30s for Thursday and Friday.

