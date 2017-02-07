MEET BABY MAIAH: WJZ Anchor Linh Bui And Her Husband Alan Introduce Their New Baby Girl | See Adorable Photos of Baby Bui

BWI Airport Sees Record Number Of Passengers In 2016

February 7, 2017 2:01 PM
Filed Under: BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport saw a record number of passengers traveling through their airport in 2016.

Governor Larry Hogan also announced that BWI set new monthly records for each month during 2016.

25,122,651 passengers flew through BWI, surpassing the previous record of 23.8 million in 2015.

“This record-setting growth reflects the importance of BWI Marshall Airport to the Baltimore-Washington region and our state,” said Gov. Hogan. “Our administration is committed to the continued success of BWI Marshall and its role as a vital transportation and economic development resource.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia