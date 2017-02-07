BWI Airport Sees Record Number Of Passengers In 2016

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport saw a record number of passengers traveling through their airport in 2016.
Governor Larry Hogan also announced that BWI set new monthly records for each month during 2016.
25,122,651 passengers flew through BWI, surpassing the previous record of 23.8 million in 2015.
“This record-setting growth reflects the importance of BWI Marshall Airport to the Baltimore-Washington region and our state,” said Gov. Hogan. “Our administration is committed to the continued success of BWI Marshall and its role as a vital transportation and economic development resource.”
