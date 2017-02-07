Combatting State Puppy Mill Problem

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Unknown numbers of dogs born in puppy mills in Maryland may finally get the attention they desperately need. Political reporter Pat Warren has more on a plan to require certain breeders to be licensed.

Puppy mills by definition are not a good thing. They are large scale breeding facilities that put profit ahead of the animals’ well-being.

Jim is one of 300 pomeranians rescued from a puppy mill in Wicomico County last year.

“Unfortunately we don’t know how bad the puppy mill problem is in the state of Maryland because our laws are so weak no puppy mills have to be registered with the counties in which they’re located and registered with the State,” said Chloe Waterman of the Maryland ASPCA.

“They allow the breeding dogs to exist in the worst of conditions,” said Delegate Ben Kramer of Montgomery County.

Sponsors of a bill to license more breeders made their case in a hearing Tuesday.

“So right now if you’re a breeder you don’t have to be licensed at all unless you have 15 or more intact female capable of breeding. This lowers that threshold to 8 which is more in line with what other states do,” Waterman said.

Jim was one of the lucky ones rescued and adopted.

“You know it does take a little bit of work, a lot of love. This is what you get,” pet owner Jay Perlman said.

There was no opposition to the bill in Tuesday’s hearing.

The ASPCA said Maryland’s current regulation regarding puppy mills is among the weakest in the country. Another bill this session would give dogs and cats used in research the chance to be adopted. Hearings on that bill are scheduled for later this month.

