Craig Heist Of 106.7 The Fan Reviews Last Night’s Game Between The Wizards And Cavaliers

Craig Heist is a broadcaster on 106.7 The Fan in DC who covers the Wizards.

Craig joined Ed and Rob to talk about the Wizards great play lately despite falling in overtime last night to the defending champion Cavaliers.

Craig started by talking about the relationship between John Wall and Bradley Beal saying “I think they’re on the same page and have been on the same page, I think the reports of them not getting along was much ado about nothing…bottom line for this team is the fact that they’ve played well enough to get themselves in good position in the Eastern Conference, they’re buying in to coach Brooks, and they’re healthy that’s the most important thing.”

When asked about the speed and quickness of John Wall and whether there is another player in the game that possesses the same type of abilities as Wall Craig said “he’s a lot of fun to watch and if you ask most coaches they’ll say he’s a one man fast break and that is true.”