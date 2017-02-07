Dog Food Recalled After Euthanasia Drug Found Inside

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A recall has been issued on Evanger’s dog food after a drug that is used to put dogs down was found in it.

WUSA reports that penobarbital was found in one lot of the dog food. Five dogs became ill after eating the food, with one dying.

Maryland is one of fifteen states that are affected by the Hunk of Beef Au Jus recall. The 12-ounce cans were manufactured June 6-13 and sold in stores and online in Maryland, Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

The FDA says that although pentobarbital was detected in a single lot, Evangers is voluntarily recalling Hunk of Beef products that were manufactured the same week, with lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020. The second half of the barcode reads 20109, which can be found on the back of the product label. Customers can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook