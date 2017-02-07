Fire Marshal: Propane Leak Caused Explosion in Mobile Home

MEET BABY MAIAH: WJZ Anchor Linh Bui And Her Husband Alan Introduce Their New Baby Girl | See Adorable Photos of Baby Bui

February 7, 2017 3:56 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Fire, Princess Anne

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Officials say a propane gas leak led to an explosion and fire in a Somerset County mobile home that left a woman dead.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a news release Tuesday that 66-year-old Peggy Jean Merritt died of injuries, including smoke inhalation, sustained in the Feb. 2 fire.

Authorities say Merritt, who owned the mobile home in Princess Anne, was trapped in the residence and was rescued by firefighters. She died at a hospital.

Officials say the explosion occurred when a propane gas leak was ignited. The fire was ruled to be accidental.

Damage was estimated at $60,000.

 

