Howard Co. Police Looking for Missing Elderly Woman

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Howard County police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing elderly woman from Jessup.

Eva Frantz Anderson, 86, was last seen by a friend at her residence in the 8800 block of Hub Garth around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

She may be driving a blue 2014 Toyota Corolla with Maryland tag 037AAE.

Anderson’s family contacted police after her friend advised she had not been home since Sunday. Police are concerned for her welfare due to age-related health concerns.

Anderson is described as a white female, five-feet seven-inches tall, 140 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

Police do not have a description of what she may be wearing. Anyone with information should call 911.

