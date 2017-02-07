Man Gets 80 Year Sentence For 2015 Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man who pleaded guilty to a January 2015 murder in Baltimore County has been sentenced to 80 years behind bars for the crime.

Telly Williams was sentenced to 80 years in prison for the murder of Aaron Burrell, according to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office. Williams pleaded guilty in April 2016.

Burrell was killed back on January 25, 2015, when Williams and two others went into a hotel room at the Regal Inn on Pulaski Highway, in Rosedale.

The robbers tied up Burrell and another victim.

Following the robbery, Williams shot Burrell in the head at close range.

