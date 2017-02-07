MEET BABY MAIAH: WJZ Anchor Linh Bui And Her Husband Alan Introduce Their New Baby Girl | See Adorable Photos of Baby Bui

Man Gets 80 Year Sentence For 2015 Murder

February 7, 2017 2:14 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man who pleaded guilty to a January 2015 murder in Baltimore County has been sentenced to 80 years behind bars for the crime.

Telly Williams was sentenced to 80 years in prison for the murder of Aaron Burrell, according to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office. Williams pleaded guilty in April 2016.

Burrell was killed back on January 25, 2015, when Williams and two others went into a hotel room at the Regal Inn on Pulaski Highway, in Rosedale.

The robbers tied up Burrell and another victim.

Following the robbery, Williams shot Burrell in the head at close range.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia