Meet Linh Bui’s Precious Baby Girl, Maiah!

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Meet Baby Maiah, or as we like to call her, Baby Bui!

The littlest member of the WJZ family was born three weeks early, on Dec. 23, weighing just over 6 pounds and measuring 19.25 inches long.

Her early arrival wasn’t the only surprise, either. Linh and her husband Alan chose not to find out ahead of time if they were having a boy or a girl.

“He was like ‘It’s a girl,’ and I said ‘It’s a girl!’ and honestly, it was one of the greatest moments ever,” Linh says.

Maiah came home from the hospital on Christmas Day.

“It’s been really great,” Linh says. “We’re definitely sleep-deprived, but we’re so happy. We’re overjoyed.”

“Sometimes she’s a little spirited,” Alan says. “She is definitely vocal about what she likes and dislikes, and then other times she’s just quiet and asleep, which is wonderful.”

While Linh and Alan aren’t getting much sleep, as most parents of infants don’t, they are totally in love with their daughter.

And her name, with its unique spelling, also has unique meaning.

“Miah is a Vietnamese name and Maiah, spelled the way we spell it, is a Portuguese name, so it blends both of our heritages and backgrounds,” Alan says.

“She has the silent “H” like me, and then Amar, her middle name, means love in Portuguese, which is the language Alan speaks,” according to Linh.

Maiah was asleep for most of our visit, while mom and dad talked about adjusting to parenthood.

“We had a talk this morning,” Linh says. “I said ‘Please be on your best behavior for this TV interview. Don’t embarrass me!'”

