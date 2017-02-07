MGM National Harbor Making A Name For Itself In Maryland

Oxon Hill, Md (WJZ) — MGM’s Casino at the National Harbor is off to a winning start. MGM’s Casino at National Harbor opened before Christmas and is drawing big crowds.

“We’re seeing, you know, an average of about 25 to 30-thousand visitors a day,” says Patrick Fisher, with MGM Grand National Harbor.

But January was its first full month, and MGM cleaned up.

“Horseshoe Maryland definitely suffered this month,” says Erin Chamberlin, General Manager of Horseshoe Casino.

The Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore wasn’t the only one to suffer. Maryland’s six casinos hauled in $126.2-million dollars in January. MGMs share the largest at $48.8 million.

Maryland Live came next at $44 million, a 15 percent drop from last year. And Horseshoe’s $20.2 million was 14 percent less than January 2016:

“We are obviously experiencing the impact of a sixth license in the state of Maryland,” says Chamberlin.

But Horseshoe’s General Manager says it wasn’t a surprise.

“Folks generally come and try out the new product, we expected that.”

But MGM’s product offers Vegas-style entertainment along with shops, restaurants, and a hotel.

“I think it’s amazing. I mean it’s so beautiful,” says one MGM visitor.

“It’s a nice destination. It’s a good day trip.”

If the other casinos were expecting to take a hit, they also expect things to even out once the newness of MGM wears off.

“The hope of all the operations is that we’re increasing the number of gamers in the market, not just spreading around the same amount of gamers. We’re hoping that will be the long-term case and we’ll see growth in Maryland,” says Chamberlin.

Out of Maryland’s three smaller casinos, one saw a decline in revenue, while two posted modest gains in January.

