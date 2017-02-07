Orioles Invite 12 Non-Roster Players To Spring Training

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles have invited 12 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training in Sarasota, Fla.
The list includes one left-handed pitcher, three right-handed pitchers, three catchers, two infielders, and three outfielders.
A complete list of the Orioles’ non-roster invitees for 2017 Spring Training is below:
PITCHERS (4)
RHP Nate Adcock
LHP Jed Bradley
RHP Richard Rodríguez
RHP Zach Stewart
CATCHERS (3)
Yermín Mercedes
Audry Pérez
Chance Sisco
INFIELDERS (2)
Robert Andino
Johnny Giavotella
OUTFIELDERS (3)
Chris Dickerson
Logan Schafer
David Washington
Orioles pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on February 13 and the first full squad workout at the Ed Smith Stadium complex is scheduled for February 17.