Orioles Invite 12 Non-Roster Players To Spring Training

February 7, 2017 3:43 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, mlb, Spring Training

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles have invited 12 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training in Sarasota, Fla.

The list includes one left-handed pitcher, three right-handed pitchers, three catchers, two infielders, and three outfielders.

A complete list of the Orioles’ non-roster invitees for 2017 Spring Training is below:

PITCHERS (4)

RHP Nate Adcock

LHP Jed Bradley

RHP Richard Rodríguez

RHP Zach Stewart

CATCHERS (3)

Yermín Mercedes

Audry Pérez

Chance Sisco

INFIELDERS (2)

Robert Andino

Johnny Giavotella

OUTFIELDERS (3)

Chris Dickerson

Logan Schafer

David Washington

Orioles pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on February 13 and the first full squad workout at the Ed Smith Stadium complex is scheduled for February 17.

