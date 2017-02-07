1 Hospitalized In Officer-Involved Shooting In West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An officer shot a suspect Tuesday afternoon during a police-involved shooting in west Baltimore.
Few details have been released at this time, but the shooting happened at about 3 p.m., near Monroe St. and Frederick Ave.
The suspect has been taken to Shock Trauma.
No other injuries have been reported at this time.
This is developing news. We have a crew on scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook