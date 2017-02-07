MEET BABY MAIAH: WJZ Anchor Linh Bui And Her Husband Alan Introduce Their New Baby Girl | See Adorable Photos of Baby Bui

1 Hospitalized In Officer-Involved Shooting In West Baltimore

February 7, 2017 3:53 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An officer shot a suspect Tuesday afternoon during a police-involved shooting in west Baltimore.

Few details have been released at this time, but the shooting happened at about 3 p.m., near Monroe St. and Frederick Ave.

The suspect has been taken to Shock Trauma.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

 

This is developing news. We have a crew on scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia