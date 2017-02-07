Roller Coaster Weather Continues With Potentially Record High Day

Baltimore (WJZ) – Punxsutawney Phil is looking pretty foolish for predicting six more week’s of winter with temperatures expected to be in the mid-60’s today.

WJZ’s Marty Bass says there is a chance to break a record high temperature for this day.

“The forecast high is 67°, the record 64° goes back to 1904,” says Bass. “And the mild beat goes on. Tonight 54° is the forecast low. The record low for this date is 6° in 1895. BUT WAIT, the mild beat continues into tomorrow. We will have an early daytime high of 65°. Wild.”

Expect some rain in the forecast to mask some of the beautiful weather.

However, the roller coaster temperatures of the past few weeks continues on Thursday with a cold front moving through the area. Bass says there could be some winter weather in the forecast in time for your Thursday morning commute.

“Here is the general thinking. Recent thinking is the biggest ‘snowfall’ might occur out to our west along the I-81 corridor as opposed to here around the Metro, and East. This set up appears to be occurring between 2 AM and 6 AM.

Rain will prob mix with then change to snow before ending in Baltimore by early mid-day. Clearly we are not looking at ‘snowmagedden’ but after almost 70° today it will be a jolt.”

Temperatures then rebound once again in time for the weekend, with mild conditions by Saturday.

