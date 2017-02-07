US Park Police Seek Missing ‘Endangered’ Woman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Park Police Department is asking the public to help them find a critical missing woman.
56-year-old Becky M. McCleskey was last seen at 8 a.m. on Monday, February 6.
Authorities say she drove to the Great Falls, Virginia National Park just after 4:30 p.m. Police found her vehicle parked in the park’s parking area, but were unable to find McCleskey.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the United States Park Police Communications Section at (202)610-7500. Refer to case number 17-010649.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook