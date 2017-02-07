MEET BABY MAIAH: WJZ Anchor Linh Bui And Her Husband Alan Introduce Their New Baby Girl | See Adorable Photos of Baby Bui

US Park Police Seek Missing ‘Endangered’ Woman

February 7, 2017 2:38 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Park Police Department is asking the public to help them find a critical missing woman.

56-year-old Becky M. McCleskey was last seen at 8 a.m. on Monday, February 6.

Authorities say she drove to the Great Falls, Virginia National Park just after 4:30 p.m. Police found her vehicle parked in the park’s parking area, but were unable to find McCleskey.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the United States Park Police Communications Section at (202)610-7500. Refer to case number 17-010649.

