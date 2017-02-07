Valentine Art In NY’s Times Square Uses Immigration Theme

NEW YORK (AP) — Immigration is the theme of a heart-shaped artwork installed in New York’s Times Square for the run-up to Valentine’s Day.

The Times Square Alliance invited architecture and design firms to submit proposals for a “romantic public art installation.”

This year’s winning work, which opened to the public on Tuesday, is titled “We Were Strangers Once Too.” It was designed by The Office for Creative Research.

Join @tsqarts & @the_o_c_r for the unveiling of the 2017 Valentine Heart sculpture 'We Were Strangers Once Too' on Duffy Square at 11am. pic.twitter.com/IovjRLNENC — Times Square (@TimesSquareNYC) February 6, 2017

The red and pink heart, which is about 10 feet high, incorporates 2015 census data. Thirty-three metal poles are inscribed to represent the national origins and shifting populations of foreign-born New York City residents.

#oncestrangersTSq acknowledges and appreciates #NYC immigrants using data & art. Stop by Duffy Sq to see the sculpture through March 5. pic.twitter.com/K6tobLvuG6 — Times Square (@TimesSquareNYC) February 7, 2017

The installation will be on view until March 5.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.