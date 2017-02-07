Weather Blog: Record Breaking Warmth

MEET BABY MAIAH: WJZ Anchor Linh Bui And Her Husband Alan Introduce Their New Baby Girl | See Adorable Photos of Baby Bui

February 7, 2017 10:40 PM By Bob Turk
Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A record breaking 72 degrees on this Tuesday! We broke a record that stood for over 113 years!  Tomorrow will be another warm day with highs in the mid or even upper 60’s. The record tomorrow is 70 by the way. Look for showers later then as we get colder on Thursday morning, a change to a period of wet snow is likey, with about an inch possible in the City ,but up to 3 inches across the northern section of Maryland and even more in Southern Pennsylvania and far Western Maryland. Winter isn’t done yet! Updates tomorrow for sure!

