WEATHER BLOG: Record High Possible

February 7, 2017 7:25 AM
Filed Under: Marty Bass, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

Well we might just darn well set a record high temp this day. The forecast high is 67°, the record 64° goes back to 1904. And the mild beat goes on. Tonight 54° is the forecast low. The record low for this date is 6° in 1895. BUT WAIT, the mild beat continues into tomorrow. We will have an early daytime high of 65°. Wild.

We do know there will be a downturn in temps Thursday and Friday, but then right back to MILD, as we move through the weekend. Let’s not over think this but rather enjoy.

Let’s take a moment and discuss some possible snowy conditions on Thursday morning. We have discussed this over the past few days. Now we have a clearer picture of what might happen. Here is the general thinking. Recent thinking is the biggest “snowfall” might occur out to our west along the I-81 corridor as opposed to here around the Metro, and East. This set up appears to be occurring between 2 AM and 6 AM. Rain will prob mix with then change to snow before ending in Baltimore by early mid-day.  Clearly we are not looking at “snowmagedden” but after almost 70° today it will be a jolt. JOLT!

Check back tomorrow for an even better look at the “event” timing.

MB!

