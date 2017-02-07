Weather Blog: Record-Setting Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been a record-breaking day in central Maryland! We are already in the upper 60s at BWI in the afternoon (the old record is 64 set back in the early 1900s).
Other than a slight chance of a shower overnight, temps stay warm with a forecast high temperature in the mid 60s on Wednesday. Colder air will begin to move in behind a cold front Wednesday and that will set the stage for potential wintry weather Thursday morning.
As an area of low pressure passes by just to our south, models are suggesting that it will be cold enough to see a changeover from rain to snow Thursday morning. Ground surfaces will be very warm so most accumulations will occur on grassy surfaces.
This is something we will be keeping a very close eye on tonight and tomorrow with future computer model runs.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook