MEET BABY MAIAH: WJZ Anchor Linh Bui And Her Husband Alan Introduce Their New Baby Girl | See Adorable Photos of Baby Bui

What Are The Odds The Ravens Will Be At Super Bowl 52?

February 7, 2017 10:43 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, Joe Flacco, Super Bowl, super bowl li, Super Bowl LII

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Super Bowl LI just ended a mere 48 hours ago, but oddsmakers are already looking ahead to Super Bowl 52.

The Baltimore Ravens have received 40/1 odds to be the team hoisting the Lombardi trophy next year, which ranks right in the middle of the league at No. 16.

Baltimore finished 8-8 last season and missed the playoffs in three of the past four years.

Of course, the odds will change as offseason developments like free agency, the draft, and trades take place.

The Pittsburgh Steelers lead the AFC North with the best odds (12/1). The Patriots actually have the best odds (5/1) to win the Super Bowl again next year.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia