What Are The Odds The Ravens Will Be At Super Bowl 52?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Super Bowl LI just ended a mere 48 hours ago, but oddsmakers are already looking ahead to Super Bowl 52.
The Baltimore Ravens have received 40/1 odds to be the team hoisting the Lombardi trophy next year, which ranks right in the middle of the league at No. 16.
Baltimore finished 8-8 last season and missed the playoffs in three of the past four years.
Of course, the odds will change as offseason developments like free agency, the draft, and trades take place.
The Pittsburgh Steelers lead the AFC North with the best odds (12/1). The Patriots actually have the best odds (5/1) to win the Super Bowl again next year.