Winter Storm Watch Issued

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The National Weather Service in Baltimore Md. and Washington has issued a winter storm watch. Which is in effect from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
There’s a potential for 5 or more inches of snow. Roads may become snow covered and slippery. Wind gusts north 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures are expected to falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
The counties expected to be effected are Carroll, Central and eastern Allegany, Frederick, northern Baltimore, northwest Harford and Washington Counties.
