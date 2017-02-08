2017 Motor Trend Auto Show Rolls Into Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– If you’re looking for a new set of wheels or hoping to see that dream car in real life, you’re in luck!

The 2017 Motor Trend International Auto Show starts Thursday. Amy Yensi reports from the

Baltimore Convention Center.

All types of cars and trucks and all the latest features are on display. But it takes a lot of work to transform the space for the show.

Wednesday was move-in day for the auto show. The newest fleet of vehicles rolled into the Baltimore Convention Center.

“This vehicle has a lot of crash avoidance features,” said Peter Kitzmiller, president of the Maryland Automobile Dealers Association.

Kitzmiller is making sure, everything is ready when the doors open on Thursday.

“We’re moving about 300 vehicles and all the displays and everything else in a very compact period

Of time,” he said.

WJZ was at the loading dock as the latest car models arrive.

From pricey luxury cars to affordable and comfortable.

This year the ride and drive section is bigger than ever before, with two additional brands and

15 extra vehicles available for road tests. Allowing more people to a real sense of what it’s really like to own the car.

Crews are hard at work detailing the cars and installing exhibits.

“We are moving the cars in, cutting around the plastic, getting logos straightened out, hooking up the battery packs,” Ben Romero of EWI said.

“Hopefully we get a good turnout and everybody’s happy,” Rob Douglas of EWI said.

One last inspection, before it’s go time.

The show starts Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Admission for adults is $12. Seniors and military personnel get a discount. Children 12 and under are free.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook