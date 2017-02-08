2nd Dead Whale Surfaces In Chesapeake Bay

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A dead whale that was spotted over the weekend near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia has washed ashore.
Media outlets report officials with the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center say the humpback whale was located Tuesday on an Eastern Shore bayside beach just north of Kiptopeke State Park.
Officials estimate the whale is 35 feet long.
It’s not yet known how it died. A necropsy to determine the cause of death is planned Wednesday.
This is the second time in a week a dead whale has been spotted in the area. On Thursday, a juvenile humpback was found floating near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel. Officials have said an initial exam showed wounds on that whale consistent with a strike by a large propeller.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)