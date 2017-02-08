After Unseasonable Warmth, Snow In The Forecast

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for several Maryland counties at 10 p.m. tonight.
There could be between two and four inches of snow accumulation.
The advisory remains in effect through 7 a.m. Thursday.
“Tomorrow will get sloppy but should not be real slick area wide,” WJZ’s Marty Bass says. “I do not doubt that somewhere, someone, will see it dicey but NOT area wide. The idea will be to stay sharp, and take your time. Unless there is a BIG change in the forecast problems should be limited. I do need to point out, though, there are regional forecasts well up the I-95 road of 10+ inches of snow.”
Stay with WJZ for your latest First Warning Weather forecast.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook