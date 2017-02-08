WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Md. Late Tonight Into Tomorrow Morning | Download The WJZ Weather App

After Unseasonable Warmth, Snow In The Forecast

February 8, 2017 11:22 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for several Maryland counties at 10 p.m. tonight.

There could be between two and four inches of snow accumulation.

The advisory remains in effect through 7 a.m. Thursday.

“Tomorrow will get sloppy but should not be real slick area wide,” WJZ’s Marty Bass says. “I do not doubt that somewhere, someone, will see it dicey but NOT area wide. The idea will be to stay sharp, and take your time. Unless there is a BIG change in the forecast problems should be limited. I do need to point out, though, there are regional forecasts well up the I-95 road of 10+ inches of snow.”

Stay with WJZ for your latest First Warning Weather forecast.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia