Authorities Identify Woman Murdered In Harford County

February 8, 2017 1:23 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 28-year-old woman they say was murdered early Tuesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Marilyn Jaz Scott, of Bel Air, who was fatally shot outside a quiet apartment.

Police say Scott was a resident of the area, and investigators are looking into the possibility of surveillance video at the apartment complex.

She was killed in the parking lot at Calvert’s Walk Apartments.

