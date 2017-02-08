Authorities Identify Woman Murdered In Harford County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 28-year-old woman they say was murdered early Tuesday morning.
The victim has been identified as Marilyn Jaz Scott, of Bel Air, who was fatally shot outside a quiet apartment.
Police say Scott was a resident of the area, and investigators are looking into the possibility of surveillance video at the apartment complex.
She was killed in the parking lot at Calvert’s Walk Apartments.
