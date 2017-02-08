Barricaded Suspect Fatally Shot After Firing At Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are working an ongoing barricade situation, and they say one suspect who opened fire on police has been fatally shot.
The barricaded suspects are at a home near Saratoga St. and Fulton Ave.
No details have yet been released about what led to the incident, but police say a suspect inside the home started shooting at police. Officers then returned fire, killing the suspect.
Police say there is another barricaded suspect inside the home.
This is developing news. We have a crew headed to the scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
