‘CBS This Morning’ Host Charlie Rose To Undergo Heart Surgery

February 8, 2017 8:23 AM
Filed Under: CBS This Morning, Charlie Rose

Baltimore (WJZ) – Long time journalist and “CBS This Morning” host Charlie Rose announced Wednesday that he will undergo surgery to replace a aorta valve in his heart.

He wrote a note on CBSNews.com saying he will undergo aorta replacement surgery on Thursday and then be out resting for a couple of weeks following. “To continue to live this amazing life so full of challenges and friends, including so many of you in the audience, I have chosen to replace the valve with a new one. ”

Rose added, “I look forward to seeing you in March. In the meantime you are in great hands with my remarkable colleagues, Norah and Gayle backed by the best morning team anywhere”

We wish Charlie a healthy and speedy recovery!

