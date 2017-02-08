FBI Offers $20K Reward For Information on Morgan State Murder

Baltimore (WJZ) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help in solving the murder of a Morgan State University student.

Police say on September 19, 2016, 21-year old Marcus Edwards was walking off-campus a mile from the school when he was stabbed to death. The attack happened in the residential area of Loch Raven Boulevard and Woodbourne Avenue in Baltimore.

Officials say anyone with information leading to an arrest in the case could receive a reward up to $20,000.

Edwards was a Washington, D.C. native looking to become a police officer after graduation. He was a graduate of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department Junior Police Academy and the FBI Washington Field Office Future Agents in Training Program.

Edwards became an honorary officer of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department posthumously. The Metropolitan Police Department and the District of Columbia declared September 27, 2016 as Marcus Edwards day in D.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 410-265-8080 or the Baltimore Police Department at 410-396-2100.

