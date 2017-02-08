Heavily-Tattooed, Convicted Sex Offender Wanted After Prison Release

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Md. Late Tonight Into Tomorrow Morning | Download The WJZ Weather App

February 8, 2017 3:32 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Marshals Service is searching for a heavily-tattooed, convicted sex offender who hasn’t checked into a transitional center after being released from a Virginia prison.

Matthew Ezekiel Stager was last seen on February 2, after being released from the Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg, Virginia.

He was ordered to report to the Austin Transitional Center in Texas, but never showed up.

Authorities say the convicted sex offender has a history of drug abuse and mental health concerns.

Anyone with information on Stager is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED-2.

