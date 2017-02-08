WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch In Effect For Parts Of Md. Late Tonight Into Tomorrow Morning | Download The WJZ Weather App

Kevin Gausman, Orioles Agree To $3.45 Million Deal

February 8, 2017 9:35 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Kevin Gausman, mlb

BALTIMORE (AP) — Pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Baltimore Orioles avoided an arbitration hearing scheduled for Tuesday by agreeing to a $3.45 million, one-year contract.

Gausman can earn $100,000 in performance bonuses under the deal agreed to Sunday: $50,000 each for 30 and 33 starts. He also could earn $50,000 each for making the All-Star team and winning a Gold Glove.

Gausman went 9-12 with a 3.61 ERA in 30 starts last season. After making $532,000, he was eligible for salary arbitration for the first time.

Baltimore also announced minor league deals Monday with infielders Robert Andino and Johnny Giavotella.

