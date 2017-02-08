WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Md. Late Tonight Into Tomorrow Morning | Download The WJZ Weather App

WJZ EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION, TONIGHT @ 11: Shocking Revelations In Brutal Decades-Old Murder Of Baltimore Nun

Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen Family Member ‘Almost Daily’

February 8, 2017 4:22 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 35-year-old man who coached with local youth organizations has been arrested on charges he sexually assaulted a family member and at least one of her friends.

Warner Jenerio Jude Murphy faces charges of second-degree rape and numerous sex offenses involving a family member. Murphy has been released on $100,000 bond and is due back in court on March 1.

Authorities say the investigation began on January 30, when one of Murphy’s family members told police that she had been repeatedly sexually assaulted by Murphy since November 2016.

According to charging documents, the sexual assaults happened “almost daily.”

A friend of Murphy’s family member also came forward to police and accused Murphy of sexual assault.

Authorities say there may be additional victims and ask anyone with information to contact the Laurel Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Detective Henderson at (301) 498-0092.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia