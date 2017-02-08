Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen Family Member ‘Almost Daily’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 35-year-old man who coached with local youth organizations has been arrested on charges he sexually assaulted a family member and at least one of her friends.

Warner Jenerio Jude Murphy faces charges of second-degree rape and numerous sex offenses involving a family member. Murphy has been released on $100,000 bond and is due back in court on March 1.

Authorities say the investigation began on January 30, when one of Murphy’s family members told police that she had been repeatedly sexually assaulted by Murphy since November 2016.

According to charging documents, the sexual assaults happened “almost daily.”

A friend of Murphy’s family member also came forward to police and accused Murphy of sexual assault.

Authorities say there may be additional victims and ask anyone with information to contact the Laurel Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Detective Henderson at (301) 498-0092.

