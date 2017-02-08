Maryland Lawmakers Move Fast To Brace For Trump Actions

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Md. Late Tonight Into Tomorrow Morning | Download The WJZ Weather App

February 8, 2017 6:27 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers are moving swiftly to pass a resolution to enable the attorney general to sue the federal government, due to concerns about President Donald Trump’s administration.

A Senate committee voted 9-3 for the resolution Wednesday. It will be on the Senate floor Thursday.

The resolution would give the attorney general the authority to sue the federal government without permission from the governor for actions that may pose a threat to the health or welfare of residents.

Attorney General Brian Frosh cited the “erratic and impulsive” nature of Trump’s recent executive orders as examples for why the resolution is needed.

Environmental and health care advocates testified in favor of the resolution. They expressed concerns about potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act and actions that could harm the Chesapeake Bay.

