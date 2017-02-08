Maryland To Unveil Lefty Driesell Banner On Feb. 11

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – The University of Maryland will honor legendary head coach Lefty Driesell by hanging his banner in the rafters at XFINITY Center in a pregame ceremony prior to Maryland’s game against Ohio State on Feb. 11 at 4 p.m.

Heralded for his infectious coaching and recruiting ability, the legendary Driesell transcended the basketball community during his 41 seasons as a head coach, including 17 seasons at the University of Maryland from 1969 to 1986.

Driesell amassed 786 wins, which ranked fifth among Division I head coaches when he retired in 2003. In 2007 Driesell was named to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. He is the only coach in Division I history to win at least 100 games at four different schools.

He is also credited with generating the idea for the nation’s first “Midnight Madness,” a tradition that has largely been inherited by almost every college basketball team in the country and still continues to this day. As the legend goes, Driesell held a one-mile run at the track in front of 1,000 fans around then-Byrd Stadium at 12:03 a.m. on October 15, 1971, the first possible day to begin practice.

