Nonprofit Seeks Help Paying $20K BGE Bill After Service Mishap

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the past six years, a father and son tailor team has been giving away suits to men who are on the rebound. But now, a set back puts their charity in peril.

Two years ago, WJZ introduced you to “Sharp Dressed Man,” and tailor Christopher Schaefer and his son, Seth, who started the nonprofit.

They give away nice suits to guys who are down on their luck. Guys like John, who – after getting out of prison – had a job interview.

“They dressed me for the occasion and I actually nailed the job,” said John.

But last year, just as things were rolling, a small fire condemned their building. They moved a block away, and while this space is rent free, the lights, and occasional heat and air conditioning is not.

Seth says more than 1,700 men have been suited up, but now, they’ve racked up quite a problem.

“We have a $20,000 BGE bill.”

It got that big because the previous tenant didn’t take their name off the service.

“So once they switched over their name, we got a backdated bill to April 1st from when we initially moved in,” Seth Schaefer said.

They knew a bill was coming, but they didn’t expect this, and can’t afford it.

“We’ve invested so much into this, and keeping it running means the most to us,” said Schaefer.

They’ve started a GoFundMe page, so the place where suits are given away, doesn’t go away.

BGE tells us it is working on an a payment plan and to have future bills reflect a special rate for nonprofits.

