Orioles Fans Invited To Springfest & Spring Training Workouts

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles have invited all fans to celebrate the start of Spring Training at Sarasota SpringFest, a free family-friendly event for fans of all ages at Ed Smith Stadium on Saturday, February 18.

Along with watching players practice on the back fields, fans can also enjoy games and interactive activities in the East Parking Lot, located next to the Left Field Ticket office, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The second annual Sarasota SpringFest event will feature a Question & Answer session with Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph at approximately 12:00 p.m., as well as a variety of games and interactive activities including corn hole, giant Jenga, and a speed pitch machine.

Fans are also invited to watch Orioles workouts on the back fields at the complex each day from February 14 through February 23 from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., leading up to the first Spring Training game against the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland, Fla. on Friday, February 24.

The first full squad workout will be held on Friday, February 17. There is no charge to attend, and free parking is available in the East Lot off of 12th Street and Tuttle Avenue.

The Orioles will play their first of 17 home Spring Training games in 2017 at Ed Smith Stadium on Sunday, February 26, at 1:05 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Pirates.