WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Md. Late Tonight Into Tomorrow Morning | Download The WJZ Weather App

WJZ EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION, TONIGHT @ 11: Shocking Revelations In Brutal Decades-Old Murder Of Baltimore Nun

Police Searching For Man Last Seen A Month Ago

February 8, 2017 5:03 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Aberdeen Police Department is asking for the public to help them find a 62-year-old man who was last seen a month ago.

Joseph R. Dilworth was last seen by his wife on January 9, on a Harford County Link Bus.

He was last seen wearing glasses, black jeans, black tennis shoes, and a blue and brown plaid hooded jacket.

If you have information about Dilworth’s whereabouts, call the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia