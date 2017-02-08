Police Searching For Man Last Seen A Month Ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Aberdeen Police Department is asking for the public to help them find a 62-year-old man who was last seen a month ago.
Joseph R. Dilworth was last seen by his wife on January 9, on a Harford County Link Bus.
He was last seen wearing glasses, black jeans, black tennis shoes, and a blue and brown plaid hooded jacket.
If you have information about Dilworth’s whereabouts, call the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121.
