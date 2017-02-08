WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Md. Late Tonight Into Tomorrow Morning | Download The WJZ Weather App

Police Seek Help Finding Family Of Man Who Forgot Name, Address

February 8, 2017 11:08 AM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find family members of a man who was initially unable to give his name or home address.

Police say Morton Junior Roberts was found at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, in the 7600 block of Energy Parkway.

Roberts was disoriented when officers found him, and was unable to give officers his name or home address.

Officers were able to determine the man’s name was Morton Roberts, and he lives in Baltimore.

Anyone with information about Roberts is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Eastern District at (410) 222-6145 or (410) 222-8610.

