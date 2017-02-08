Police Seek Help Finding Family Of Man Who Forgot Name, Address

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find family members of a man who was initially unable to give his name or home address.
Police say Morton Junior Roberts was found at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, in the 7600 block of Energy Parkway.
Roberts was disoriented when officers found him, and was unable to give officers his name or home address.
Officers were able to determine the man’s name was Morton Roberts, and he lives in Baltimore.
Anyone with information about Roberts is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Eastern District at (410) 222-6145 or (410) 222-8610.
