WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Md. Late Tonight Into Tomorrow Morning | Download The WJZ Weather App  | Closings

WJZ EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION, TONIGHT @ 11: Shocking Revelations In Brutal Decades-Old Murder Of Baltimore Nun

Suspect Robs Md. Royal Farms Store; Pepper Sprays Employee

February 8, 2017 9:37 PM
Filed Under: Royal Farms Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man pepper sprayed a Royal Farms employee and robbed the store of cigarette cartons early Monday morning, according to Aberdeen police.

The incident occurred at the store located in the 700 block of South Philadelphia Road where the employee was confronted by the suspect in a restricted area of the store.

The suspect is described as a black male dressed in a gray jacket, wearing a blue shirt and a unique looking blue baseball style cap with unique white writing on it.

After the robbery the suspect fled the scene, driving off in a yellow passenger vehicle. Witnesses reported the vehicle was a Hyundai Veloster.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Alexander at 410-272-2121.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia