Suspect Robs Md. Royal Farms Store; Pepper Sprays Employee

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man pepper sprayed a Royal Farms employee and robbed the store of cigarette cartons early Monday morning, according to Aberdeen police.
The incident occurred at the store located in the 700 block of South Philadelphia Road where the employee was confronted by the suspect in a restricted area of the store.
The suspect is described as a black male dressed in a gray jacket, wearing a blue shirt and a unique looking blue baseball style cap with unique white writing on it.
After the robbery the suspect fled the scene, driving off in a yellow passenger vehicle. Witnesses reported the vehicle was a Hyundai Veloster.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Alexander at 410-272-2121.
