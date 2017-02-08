Woman To Serve 5 Months For Dumping Stillborn Baby

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Md. Late Tonight Into Tomorrow Morning | Download The WJZ Weather App

February 8, 2017 12:45 PM

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (AP) — A young woman who gave birth to a stillborn child and disposed of its body in a dumpster is headed to jail in Virginia.

Media outlets report 25-year-old Katherine Dellis of Rocky Mount was sentenced Tuesday to five months in jail, with a little over 4 ½ years in suspended time. She pleaded guilty in December to one count of concealing a dead body.

Police said Dellis denied giving birth when she was hospitalized with severe bleeding in February 2016. An infant was found dead in a trash container shortly thereafter, and a medical examiner determined it had been stillborn.

Judge James Reynolds said there is no evidence Dellis caused the baby’s death, and called it “a tragedy on any number of levels.”

