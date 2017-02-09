FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory For Baltimore, Surrounding Counties

4 Arrested on I-95 with a Pound of Marijuana & Firearms

February 9, 2017 4:08 PM
Filed Under: Drug bust, Maryland Transportation Authority

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Maryland Transportation Authority arrested four people Tuesday for marijuana possession in Baltimore County.

Officers stopped driver Terry Dewayne Jones Jr., 31, on I-95 north for an equipment violation on a Buick Sedan. Police found a pound of marijuana, a scale and two loaded guns, one of which was stolen.

Amber Curtis, 19, Sabrina Hope Curtis, 19, and Dwight Trevor Weather, 28, were taken into custody also.

All four were charged with multiple violations involving possession of marijuana and firearms.

