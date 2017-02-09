Activists Crowd Meeting on Proposed Pipeline Under Potomac

February 9, 2017 7:34 PM
Filed Under: Pipeline, Potomac River

DAVID DISHNEAU, Associated Press

HANCOCK, Md. (AP) — Environmental activists are pledging a sustained campaign against a proposed pipeline beneath the Potomac River to carry natural gas from Pennsylvania to West Virginia.

Scores of demonstrators crowded a TransCanada open house Thursday in the western Maryland town of Hancock about the company’s Eastern Panhandle Expansion Project.

Russell Mokhiber of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, told the peaceful protesters they can defeat the pipeline.

Spokesman Scott Castleman says the 3.4-mile project would connect a TransCanada pipeline in Pennsylvania to a Mountaineer Gas line in West Virginia by late 2018. He says a Procter & Gamble manufacturing plant under construction near Tabler Station, West Virginia, will boost demand for gas.

Opponents say a gas leak could taint a drinking-water source for 6 million people, including residents of Washington, D.C., and its suburbs.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia