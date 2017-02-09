FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory For Baltimore, Parts Of Surrounding Counties

Activists Oppose Proposed Gas Pipeline Beneath Potomac River

February 9, 2017 12:13 PM
Filed Under: Gas Pipeline, Potomac River

HANCOCK, Md. (AP) — A Potomac River protection group is organizing a demonstration against plans for a pipeline beneath the river that would carry natural gas from Pennsylvania to West Virginia.

Brent Walls of the Potomac Riverkeeper Network says demonstrators plan a silent protest Thursday night at an open house that TransCanada officials are holding in Hancock to discuss the plan.

The company says the project would increase supply options and system reliability.

Walls says a gas leak would put at risk a drinking-water source for 6 million people, including residents of Washington, D.C., and its suburbs.

The Hancock Town Council agreed last month to allow the pipeline beneath town-owned land.

The National Park Service is considering a survey application for the Chesapeake and Ohio National Historical Park, which parallels the river.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia