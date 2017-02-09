Boyfriend Charged With Murder In Young Mother’s Death

Baltimore (WJZ) – Detectives have charged the boyfriend of 20-year Tonja Chadwick with murder.

Police announced today that Marco Holmes is now being charged with first and second degree murder in the death of Chadwick. Officers arrested Holmes without incident in a Northeast Baltimore home yesterday on an unrelated probation violation.

“I was praying he would come forward. That he would give us that much dignity to just come forward,” said aunt Latanya Chadwick.

“Were people involved in harboring him? We don’t know the answer to that right now. Our focus is getting closer to finding out what exactly happened to Tonjay,” said T.J. Smith of Baltimore City Police.

Tonjay’s mother told WJZ her daughter endured a violent relationship.

“She called me and said he choked her to where she blacked out,” said mother Lakasha Chadwick. “She decided to stay with him. I told her that he can never be at my home again.”

Police believe the young mother was murdered in her apartment, and then dumped in a park and showed signs of trauma.

Chadwick’s mother said that she feels so relieved about Holmes being in custody and that she and her family now feel safer.

Chadwick’s family now has to raise her four-year-old son and plan her funeral.

A GoFundMe set up for Chadwick shows her bright smile and her 4-year-old son, who will grow up now without her.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook