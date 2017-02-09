Charging Document: Baltimore Co. Officer Spits and Kicks Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Newly-obtained charging documents accuse a Baltimore County officer of spitting on a man and kicking him during an arrest and it was all captured on video.

Police are still refusing to release those images.

WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren reports where it unfolded on Liberty Road–with the search for answers.

Diamonte Farrar’s grandmother wants to see that video. But police are still say allowing the public to see it would not be appropriate.

Charging documents WJZ obtained provide a graphic description of a man assaulted. Baltimore County police say by of one of their own officers.

Two weeks ago, Farrar surrendered to officers off Liberty Road after crashing a stolen car. Baltimore City’s police chopper was overhead and what happened next was captured on the helicopter’s camera and has veteran officer Christopher Spivey facing a criminal charge:

According to the new charging documents:

“The video shows that Farrar stops running and lays on the ground as the officers were approaching, giving up.”

“At that point, an officer is seen running up to Farrar and this officer is seen kicking Farrar in the upper body.”

“The video does not show that Farrar is resisting arrest in any way.”

“The video also shows the same officer kicking Farrar two more times as he was being handcuffed by the other officers.”

“While Farrar was still laying on the ground, officer Spivey is observed leaning over Farrar. Spivey appears to spit on the head of Farrar.”

WJZ has repeatedly asked Baltimore County police for that video, but they will not release it, citing the ongoing investigation.

Other jurisdictions have recently been releasing police footage in high profile incidents, but the County police say any video released here could taint the case.

“I’d rather see it, I’d rather see it,” Farrar’s grandmother said.

Ferrar’s grandmother told WJZ, her grandson turned himself in on the advice of his uncle.

“Just get out of the car and yield to them, and he was like, ‘I’m afraid.'”

Officer Spivey’s attorney says his client did not spit on Farrar and spitting is impossible to see from the helicopter video.

He also says Farrar only had one hand cuffed when the incident occurred, not both and posed a danger at that point.

Charging documents also reveal the pilot and two other people inside the Baltimore City police chopper are the ones who reported the assault to County internal affairs.

They say nothing about the other County officers who were on the ground with Officer Spivey ever reporting the assault.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook